Now also in English: Hiking on Statia















The author, Marion Schroen, handing over a copy of her book to Government Commissioner Alida Francis. Photo: Marion Schroen.

St. Eustatius is a Dutch island in the Caribbean. This special municipality has an enormous variation in nature and is worth putting on your bucket list. Marion Schroen has explored the island extensively and shares her passion in the newly published book Hiking on St. Eustatius, English version.

“In less than six month the very much wanted translated version in English is a fact. This could not have been possible without the help of all the sponsors on St. Eustatius, private sponsors, and the government”, says Schroen about her new book.

The book is for anyone who wants to walk or run on this small island and delve into the broader context of this tropical open-air museum, where the past reveals itself with every step. Whether you are a hiker or an armchair adventurer, a lover of fortresses or nature, come for work or vacation, have an hour or a whole day, are a beginner or advanced; don’t pass up the opportunity to experience this impressive beauty and diversity. Marion Schroen is a lover of hiking and running. She knows all the nooks and crannies of the island and makes you a personal participant in the ‘hike-lights’ of Statia as the island is also called.

The book Hiking on St. Eustatius. A tale of love and friendship contains background information about St. Eustatius, describes 22 walks in which the author shares personal stories and gives tips about hiking and trail running in the tropical climate. Free GPS tracks of the routes are also available.

Ordering

Both the Dutch and English version can be ordered via www.anoda.nl in The Netherlands and via the author. Both versions are also for sale on St. Eustatius at the Museum, the tourist office, the Gem store, the dive shops Scubaqua and Golden Rock Dive Center and of course at Stenapa.

On Sint Maarten, both versions will be for sale from the end of June 2021 at the shipwreckshops in the Departure Hall at the airport and in Philipsburg. On Curaçao the book is for sale at the newspaper Amigoe and at the Bruna bookstore.

From the beginning of July, the English version also will be available via amazon.com. Of course, the book is also available via the author herself (marionschroen@gmail.com).