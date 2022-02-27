Now also long waiting times at the Census office, Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Although until recently Bonaire distinguished itself in a positive way from the neighbouring islands due to the lack of waiting times for matters that need to be arranged at the Census office, this is no longer the case.

Anyone who needs a new passport, a new identity card (sedula) or a new driver’s license will have to take into account that there is a waiting time of several weeks to be attended.

Citizens who currently try to make an appointment via the website of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will notice that they can contact the department by the end of April at the earliest.

No answer

Although the appointment can be made online, it is harder to get answers to questions. While questions can be asked online or via email, email is often simply not answered. Another thing which can be noticed is that the functionality of the website is still very limited.

For example, forms needed for the appointment cannot be downloaded.