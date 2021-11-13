Now over 150 active Coronacases on Bonaire













KRALENDIJK- Bonaire has now crossed the line of 150 active Coronacases, now that 19 people have again tested positive, bringing the total up to 156 active cases on Saturday.

Bonaire, at the moment, is the only Dutch Caribbean island unable to get the situation under control. Currently, the infection rate on Bonaire is more than 10 times the infection rate on Curaçao and Aruba, relative to total population size.

The only good news so far is that the hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stays relatively low, with currently only four patients in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.

Unworried

While residents are increasingly growing weary of the very high infection rate, the Government of Bonaire seems unworried. So far, the only measure taken in recent weeks is the discouragement to have events with more than 25 people inside, or 50 outside.