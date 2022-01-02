Number of active cases on Saba stabilizes on First day of the Year













THE BOTTOM- The total number of active cases on Saba on Sunday went down slightly, by a total of three cases.

While three new infections were detected, a total of six cases were marked as ‘recovered’, bringing the total down by three to a total of 27. On Friday, New Year’s Eve, Saba reached an all time high of 30 cases.

The island is now making preparations for the so-called Booster shot with the Covid-19 vaccine. On the 29th of December a start was made by providing the additional vaccine shot to healthcare workers. As of January 3, the booster will become available for the general population.