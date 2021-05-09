Number of Active Covid Cases Down by Two on Sunday

9 May 2021 13:29 pm
Kralendijk- On Sunday the total of active cases of Covid-19 stands at a total of 19 persons, after there was new positive case, while 3 other cases recovered.

The figures show the first downward trend in a number of days. Over past few days there were quite some new cases, making the total number go up from a lowest point of 9, to a total of 21 active cases on Saturday.





There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications. According to a statement from Government, earlier this week, small outbreaks of Covid can still happen in relatively small populations like the one Bonaire has.

