Number of Active Covid Cases Down by Two on Sunday

Kralendijk- On Sunday the total of active cases of Covid-19 stands at a total of 19 persons, after there was new positive case, while 3 other cases recovered.

The figures show the first downward trend in a number of days. Over past few days there were quite some new cases, making the total number go up from a lowest point of 9, to a total of 21 active cases on Saturday.







There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications. According to a statement from Government, earlier this week, small outbreaks of Covid can still happen in relatively small populations like the one Bonaire has.