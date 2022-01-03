Number of Covid infections in St. Eustatius rises to 46













ORANJESTAD – The number of infections with the Covid-19 virus on St. Eustatius increased even further over the weekend.

According to figures from the Public Entity St. Eustatius, the island had a total of 46 active cases on Sunday.

The government has now announced risk phase 5. She also indicated that for the time being, citizens can only reach the government by telephone or e-mail. Meanwhile, both the testing of people and the giving of the booster shots continue at the hospitainer.