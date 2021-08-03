Number of Hotel Rooms Bonaire to Grow 65% in Three Years time













Kralendijk- A study executed by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) shows that the amount of hotel rooms on the island will grow a whopping 65% in about three years time.

According to TCB’s survey, the island added a of 433 rooms in 2020. The organization anticipates that for 2021/2022 there will be a total room inventory increase of 715 rooms which will result in a total of 2,897 rooms by the end of 2022.

In the year 2019 there was a total of 1,749 hotel rooms. The total of 1,148 new rooms therefore represents a growth of 65% increase compared to 2019 .

The increase of additional rooms are a combination of existing properties with new additions or expansion projects such as Delfins Beach Resort, Plaza Resort Bonaire, Captain Don’s Habitat, Resort Bonaire, Grand Windsock and/or condo developments, but also includes new additions such as Bloozz Resort Bonaire, Time to Smile Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort and Sunset Beach Resort.

Jobs

TCB also expects the creation of a 1,000 new jobs to be created because of the boom in hotel rooms. “TCB will continue its efforts for human capital development. TCB will be focusing on a variety of human capital development initiatives in the future to attract and inspire Bonaire’s local talent to be part of the employment opportunities to come”, according to TCB.

Critical observers on the island wonder where those employees will come from, as there usually is virtually no unemployment on the island. In case of the attraction of foreign workers to the island, a big question mark is where those employees will live, given the already acute lack of affordable housing on Bonaire.