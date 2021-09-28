Number of new Covid-infections remains very high on Bonaire













Kralendijk- The rate of new Covid-19 infections on Bonaire stays high. After 26 positive tests yesterday, today there were an additional 23 new cases today.

This means that the total number of active cases on the island has all but doubled in a mere two days. It is interesting to see that aparantly this is cause for little concern on behalf of the local Health Authorities.

The communications department has communicated that the source of ‘some infections’ is know. So far, Government has not even hinted on additional measures to try and stem the new surge in local infections.