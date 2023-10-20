October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month | Advertisement

Friday 20 October, day of mammography. Are you coming too?

Are you between 50 and 75 years old and never had your breasts screened? Do you have questions about the screening or would you like to register?

Then come to our Mammography Day on 20 October for more information. Our team is here to help. You can make an appointment on the spot or participate right away if there are time slots available and have a mammogram done.

For more information and updates about our Mammography Day, please visit our Facebook page Bevolkingsonderzoek Caribisch Nederland or call/Whatsapp +599 781 0476.