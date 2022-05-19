Official opening of expanded Public Prosecutor’s Office building in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Attorney General (PG) of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Mr. Ton Maan, in the presence of the governor, the chief of police, colleagues and chain partners, opened the renovated building of the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office at Bulevar Julio A. Abraham 2.

After the constitutional change in 2010, Saba and St. Eustatius joined the prosecutor’s office of Bonaire which meant that the existing rooms were no longer sufficient. Also, with the growing population, the number of cases of the Public Prosecutor’s Office increased. That is why it was decided to build an extra section.

In addition to the renovation of the existing building, additional office spaces, a meeting room and a kitchen were built. Construction work began in October of last year. “It is a relief how everyone now suddenly has air again and can move freely in a new section that fits very well with the old section” said the PG. Before the new section was officially opened by Ingeborg Coffy the longest-serving employee, the PG took time to thank everyone involved in the construction, especially from the facilities and IT departments who worked late into the night to get everything ready for the opening.

Rijksvastgoedbedrijf

The work was carried out by the National Real Estate Company (Rijksvastgoed bedrijf) on behalf of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.