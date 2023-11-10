Oil Response Training takes place in Saba

THE BOTTOM- An oil spill response exercise will be conducted on Friday, November 10 at Fort Bay Harbor. The exercise, set to start at approximately 8:00 AM and conclude by 12:00 PM, and is part of Saba’s annual safety and preparedness program.

The Island Government for this exercise we will be collaborating with their new contractor, KTK/ Canwood Enterprises. The team will consist of 8 specialists and additional local personnel to support the operation. In addition, a small tugboat will be present during the exercise.

Disruptions

Mariners and harbour users are advised that water traffic may experience minor disruptions during this period. The harbour office is however said to be committed to minimizing any inconvenience and ensuring that the exercise does not significantly impact maritime activities.