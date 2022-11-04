OLB opens channels for better drainage

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire has cleared channels of plants along the side of the road in several places in an attempt to limit the flooding caused by the heavy rain.

According to Government, it has recently been found that the many plants along the Kaya International, which leads past the airport, prevent good drainage.

The Public Entity has therefore proceeded to clean the channels in the hope that the water can flow away better as a result. Government warns that the cleaning work can also leave mud on the road surface, which poses a risk of skidding.

“Please watch out and drive carefully”, is the advice for road users driving on the affected road.