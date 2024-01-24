Ombudsman organizes consultation hours for citizens of St. Eustatius and Saba

DEN HAAG – From January 29th to February 3rd, a team from the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman will hold consultation hours on St. Eustatius and Saba. These sessions provide residents with an opportunity to discuss any questions or complaints about government institutions free of charge. Topics can range from issues with the Public Body and Tax Service to matters concerning the police, childcare, or schools.

The consultation hours are scheduled at different locations and times. On St. Eustatius, sessions are planned for January 29th at Lions Den, Concordia, and on January 31st at the Public Library, Oranjestad. On Saba, the hours are set for February 1st at The Windward Roads Office, The Bottom, and on February 3rd at the Child Focus Building, Windwardside.

During the consultation hours, communication is possible in both Dutch and English. For residents unable to attend, alternative ways to submit their questions or complaints are available. This can be done by phone, WhatsApp, or an online complaint form, both at the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman.