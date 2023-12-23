On Bonaire: Fireworks can be set off again between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

KRALENDIJK – With a so-called ‘general exemption’ for setting off fireworks, citizens are allowed to ignite fireworks during the turn of the year. Normally, the ignition of fireworks by citizens is prohibited, but on December 31 and January 1, it is allowed by granting a general exemption by the Governor.

However, it remains mandatory to obtain a permit for the ignition of large fireworks, such as pagaras or a fireworks show. There are also limitations on what is and is not allowed. “The ignition of fireworks must not take place within a radius of 250m from hospitals and nursing institutions and buildings where church services are held. It is also not allowed to ignite fireworks within a radius of 250 meters from gasoline stations and storage facilities for explosive and easily combustible substances. The ignition of fireworks that ascend into the air must not take place in a location that may pose a danger to air traffic,” states the exemption decree signed by Governor Nolly Oleana.

Responsibility

The press release from the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) subtly notes that everyone remains responsible for any injuries and damage caused to persons, animals, or property. The governor therefore requests that anyone setting off fireworks take the necessary precautions into account.”