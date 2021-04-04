On Easter Sunday: Big Drop in Active Covid Cases Bonaire













Kralendijk- There is a big drop in the number of Active Covid-19 cases on Bonaire. On April 4, 2021, there are 183 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

Out of 32 persons tested, 9 turned out positive. While a daily positive rate of 28% looks a bit more favorable to previous days, yesterday the positive test ratio stood at a whopping 53%. This is one of the issues concerning the Public Health department, together with a decreasing willingness of residents to get themselves tested.







74 additional people have recovered from Covid-19. There are currently 22 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 16 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire. 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba and 5 people in the hospital in Colombia. The person who was admitted to the hospital on Curacao has been returned to the hospital on Bonaire.