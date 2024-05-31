Saba On Saba: Phase II Under the Hill Project Officially Opened Redactie 31-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger and Acting Governor Shamra Nicholson at the official opening act. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM-On May 30, 2024, Phase II of the Under the Hill project was officially opened with dignitaries including State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger, and Island Council Members present.

The project, a collaboration with PES, BZK, OYOHF, and Bazalt Wonen, was co-funded by the EU and consists of three building units with a mix of six homes.

Marilyn Hassell, Director of OYOHF, initiated the ceremony with a project background, highlighting its start in 2018. Commissioner Heyliger acknowledged setbacks from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, thanked contributors, and outlined future social housing plans aiming for fifty homes by 2030.

Collaborative

Acting Governor Nicholson and State Secretary van Huffelen expressed gratitude and pride in the collaborative effort. The ceremony concluded with prayers and the ribbon-cutting by the officials, marking a significant step in providing quality housing for Saba residents.