On Saba: The Point Road Closure

THE BOTTOM- With weather permitting, trench work on The Point Road is scheduled to take place this weekend.

On Sunday 10th September, the trenches will be cut. On Monday 11th September, the trenches will be dogged, pipes laid and prepared for concrete closure. On Tuesday 12th September, the concrete closure will take place. Once weather permits, vehicles will have access to drive beyond this point on Wednesday 13th September 2023.

Park elsewhere

Due to the fact that this is a narrow road, to ensure the safety of the workers and residents, persons living beyond this point are advised by the Public Entity to park their vehicles at the nearest parking lot; located behind the Saba Comprehensive School (where SATEL has their generator room and tower).