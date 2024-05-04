St. Eustatius
On St. Eustatius: Acting Island Governor Hassell starts Familiarization Program
04-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Friday the kick-off took place for the process to get the acting Island Governor, Sharon Hassell, ready for the position.
The program will include two weeks of studying important material and a formal introduction to the civil servants in the main administration building.
In the coming weeks a series of informative and educational sessions are planned with the Registrar’s Office, Office Island Secretary, the Governor ‘Cabinet and Crisis Coordinator.
Deputizing
Acting Island Governor Hassel will take Office in the absence of the Island Governor Alida Francis.
