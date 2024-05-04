St. Eustatius On St. Eustatius: Acting Island Governor Hassell starts Familiarization Program Redactie 04-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor Alida Francis see with Acting Island Governor Sharon Hassell. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD- On Friday the kick-off took place for the process to get the acting Island Governor, Sharon Hassell, ready for the position.

The program will include two weeks of studying important material and a formal introduction to the civil servants in the main administration building.

In the coming weeks a series of informative and educational sessions are planned with the Registrar’s Office, Office Island Secretary, the Governor ‘Cabinet and Crisis Coordinator.

Deputizing

Acting Island Governor Hassel will take Office in the absence of the Island Governor Alida Francis.