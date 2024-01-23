On Statia: Two suspects arrested on suspicion of drugs smuggling

ORANJESTAD – On Friday, the 19th of January, around 4:05 PM, an 18-year-old woman with initials T.I.L.A.T. and a 25-year-old man with initials D.A.M.V.C. were arrested at the port at Gallows Bay in St. Eustatius for violation of the BES Opium Act.

A large plastic bag with suspected narcotics as contents was found in the suspect’s suitcase after a Customs inspection.

The plastic bag was wrapped and concealed in a breakfast cereal box. The plastic bag with the suspected narcotics as contents was seized.