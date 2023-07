KRALENDIJK- For the second consecutive weekend, a large amount of garbage and litter was collected along Kaminda Sorobon.

While last week already saw the collection of 20 bags filled with garbage, this number was surpassed over the past weekend with an additional 25 bags.

The waste mainly consisted of empty containers with wet wipes, and a significant number of cans of energy drinks such as Shark, Redbull, and Monster Energy were also found.