One more Covid-related death and more infections on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On November 11, 2021, there are 136 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 105 test results received, 12 were positive. The source and contact investigation in the new cases is ongoing.

There are a total of 4 people from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19. 8 people have recovered from Covid-19. 1 person has passed away due to Covid-19.