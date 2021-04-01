One more fatality; 5 patients brought to Colombia













23 Shares

Kralendijk- On April 1, 2021, there are 273 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 49 test result came in and 18 were positive. 65 people have recovered from Covid-19.

One more person has passed away due to Covid-19 complications. There are a total of 19 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 13 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire, 6 of them are in the intensive care department.







One person is in the hospital of Aruba, and 5 people so far have been transported to a hospital of Colombia.