One New Covid Infection on Bonaire















Kralendijk- On Sunday there is one new Covid-19 infection on Bonaire. A total of 29 persons went in for a test. In one case the test result was positive.

There was no new recovery. Because of this, the total number of active Covid cases on the island has increased by one, to a total of 5.







For the past weeks, nobody has been hospitalized due to a Covid-19 infection or related complications. Life on the island is practically back to normal after weeks with very low new infections, and a population that has achieved a 75% vaccination grade.