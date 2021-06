Kralendijk- After quite some days with zero new cases, yesterday one person tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. This brings the total number of cases to two.

A total of 13 people went in for a test yesterday at the Public Health facilities, with one giving a positive result.







Dr. Marian Luinstra of the Public Health Department recently said that some positive cases will be found from time to time. The amount of (new) cases is so low, that this is hardly cause for concern.