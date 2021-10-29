One patient in special care unit on Bonaire

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – On October 29 2021, there are 78 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. Of the 43 test results received, 6 were positive. Half of the sources of the new cases is known.
6 people are hospitalized due to Covid-19. 1 patient is in the special care unit. 1 patient is in the hospital in Curaçao and 1 patient is in the hospital on Aruba. There are 14 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com.
