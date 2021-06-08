One Single Case of Covid-19 Left on Bonaire















Kralendijk- There is only one ‘active’ case of Covid-19 left on Bonaire, now that now one tested positive on Monday and one additional person has recovered of the virus.

For the last few weeks, nobody has been treated at the hospital for Covid-19 related symptoms. If the current trend continues, soon the island will be completely covid-free again.







In the meantime, the vaccination campaign continues in full force. This week vaccination is only possible on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday morning there were relatively long lines at the Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas. Surprisingly enough, many of the people waiting in line were waiting for their first shot with the Pfizer Vaccin.