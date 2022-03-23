Online submission tax returns recommended

KRALENDIJK – It is advised for taxpayers in the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire to submit tax return declarations online via www.mijncn.nl. The security and efficiency of the online services can be better guaranteed via this platform, it was stated in a press release.

Last year many taxpayers filed their returns online. The Caribbean Netherlands Tax Authority (Belastingdienst – BCN) hopes that it will happen again this year. The advantage of filing a declaration online is that it is faster and easier, and in most cases the taxpayer will immediately see how much money they will receive or have to pay.

Processing

The sequence of submission is taken into account when processing. It may take a little longer before an assessment is received if it is busier, the declaration is a little more laborious or if it raises questions. If the taxpayer submits his tax return before May 16, it will be processed as soon as possible, but no later than November 1.

Be patient

“This means that, even if you are entitled to a refund, your tax return can be processed until November 1 at the latest. You will get your money back after the declaration has been processed.” BCN asks people to be patient and to not contact the tax authorities themselves. “We are working hard to process all declarations as quickly as possible,” it was stated in the release.

As of February, the BCN started sending out invitations for taxpayers in the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire to file tax returns. Tax payers must submit their tax returns no later than May 16.