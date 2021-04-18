Only 1 New Covid Infection; Total of 58 on Sunday













Kralendijk- There is only new infection on Sunday. The total amount of active cases now stands at 58.

The best news potentially is that there is only 1 positive case, out of 19 people tested. This results in a very low positive test ratio. The positive test ratio has seen some ups and downs in the past few days, but is considerably lower than was the case a few weeks ago. This means the virus is less prevalent on the island, than was the case before.







The number of hospitalized people because of Covid is also steadily going down.