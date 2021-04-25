Only 20 Active Covid-cases left on Bonaire













Kralendijk- On the third day with no new infections, there are are total of 20 active Covid cases left on the island. Seven people were marked as ‘recovered’ on Sunday.

There is also one person less at the hospital because of Covid-related complications. Gezaghebber Edison Rijna feels that the positive developments are helped by the stricter measures over past weeks and the fact that over 60% of residents have now been vaccinated at least once.







Now that measures have been considerably scaled back, it remains to be seen if the trend remains as positive as is the case now.