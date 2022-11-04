Only 5% of the population Bonaire has gone in so far for COVID reinforcement

KRALENDIJK – A mere 5% of the population has so far turned up to receive the so-called repeat shot against Covid 19.

GGD head Michael Mercuur and vaccination doctor Selly Pourier are calling on residents to come by after all. “Until November 26, people can visit one of the vaccination locations without making an appointment. After November 26, this is only possible by appointment”.

More effective

Pourier also calls on residents to come by. “We know that it is now a more effective vaccine compared to the previous versions. Also know that the protective effect of the previous injections slowly wears off. So there is every reason to come by for a repeat injection”.