Cervical cancer is the fourth most commonly encountered form of cancer in the world. Are you between the ages of 30 and 60? And would you like to know more about the cervical cancer screening? Then visit the Open Day on January 25th for more information or make an appointment for a cervical swab test.

Early detection saves lives!