- 28Shares
KRALENDIJK – The open day held on Saturday by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Service (LVV) can be described as a resounding success. From start to finish, the day was well attended by interested parties, who also bought quite some of the local produce.
During the open day, visitors could see what the government service has set up over the past year, and that was quite a lot. The team led by Maurice Adreaans shows that Bonaire is not as barren as was often thought.
Reasonable production can be achieved when the right techniques and the right resources are used.
Self-sufficient
In recent years, the Netherlands in particular has urged for a better agricultural policy on the islands and a greater degree of self-sufficiency. The very high dependence on imports makes the island vulnerable. Moreover, imported vegetables are relatively expensive and the quality deteriorates due to the often very long transport.
Also read:
- Open day LVV a resounding success
- Daisy Coffie impressed by work of Plenchi di Trabou
- Commissioner Den Heyer Tests postive for Covid-19
- New Rincon Medical Center opens doors
- Vacancy PADI Dive Instructor St Maarten
- Curaçao International Airport launches Mamava pod
- Resurfaced Kaya Neerlandia reopens to traffic
- Italy’s ITA Airways joins Skyteam Alliance
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Projectmanager voor Sint Eustatius
- Tui Airlines opens impressive new office in Curaçao
- One patient in special care unit on Bonaire
- Do you need emergency help?
- Indebon organizes sports competition for primary schools