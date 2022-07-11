Open day LVV Bonaire crowded again

KRALENDIJK- The open day at the Agriculture, Husbandry and Fisheries (LVV) Department is becoming increasingly popular. This can be seen from the number of visitors, the number of stands and the number of cars parked on the side of the road at the entrance to the service during the open day.

Last Sunday the day was again very well attended, with many visitors taking the opportunity to buy plants, seeds and flower pots. Many also came for the music and the many stands with food.

In addition, there was also a lot of interest in the various goats and sheep that are kept at LVV, in order to improve the breeds that are traditionally present on the island.