Opening of Courthouses in St. Eustatius and Saba imminent

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- On Friday, November 17, and Thursday, November 30, 2023, the opening of the new branches of the Joint Court of Justice for St. Eustatius and Saba, respectively, will take place.

Over the past few weeks, the buildings that will house these branches have been completely renovated and furnished. In addition, local staff members have been hired for both locations who will be present in the new branches on certain days of the week to receive legal documents.

“In recent years the wish has been frequently expressed to us by the islands of St. Eustatius and Saba, as well as by authorities in the Netherlands, for the Court to have more physical presence on both islands. In good cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Justice & Security and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, I am pleased to announce that the Joint Court of Justice will open its doors in the short term on both St. Eustatius and Saba. In this way, the Court is giving practical effect to the important principle of accessibility to justice”, says President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mr. Mauritsz de Kort.

The official opening of the St. Eustatius location will take placde on November 17. The official opening of the Courthouse on Saba is scheduled for November 30.