Events
Opening of Isidel Beach Park Bonaire on May 19
14-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, May 19, the new public recreation park Isidel Beach Park will officially open at 5:00 PM. The park, located between the Chogogo Resort and Den Laman Condominiums, will be inaugurated with festive music from local artists such as DJ Jewelz, Foyan Boys, Palu Grandi, and Luis Moka.
Starting at 3:00 PM, the public is welcome to explore the park and its various facilities. The park offers visitors amenities including restrooms, palapas, a large beach, a barbecue area, and a restaurant. The festivities will conclude around 10:00 PM with a fireworks show. After this festive opening, Isidel Beach Park will be permanently accessible to everyone.
