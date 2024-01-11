Opposition parties launch a frontal attack on Clark Abraham

KRALENDIJK – Opposition parties Union Patriótiko Boneriano (UPB) and Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) teamed up for a joint press conference on Wednesday, strongly criticizing party leader of the Democratic Party Bonaire (PDB), also deputy, Clark Abraham.

The reason for the united attack primarily stems from Abraham’s business troubles, particularly regarding the non-delivery of a batch of sheets that Fundashon Mariadal ordered from Abraham’s ‘in formation’ company, Yo brands.

MPB leader Hennyson Thielman went as far as accusing Abraham of theft amounting to $20,000 due to the non-delivery to the hospital. Former deputy James Kroon mentioned being criticized several times in the past for questionable matters but argued that Abraham was no better. Abraham is also accused by his opponents of wilfully not paying taxes that he allegedly collected.

Hypocrisy

The PDB’s coalition partners, independent member Vrolijk, and M21 led by Daisy Coffie, are accused of hypocrisy by the former coalition. Thielman questioned, “Where is M21 now, and why are we not hearing anything from Daisy Coffie?” Former party colleague Cyrill Vrolijk and Island Governor Nolly Oleana also received criticism from Thielman for being ‘invisible’ in the discussion.