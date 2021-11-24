Orco Bank and Aruba Bank celebrate Employee Appreciation Week













26 Shares

The team of ORCO bank on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Orco Bank and Aruba Bank celebrate an Employee Appreciation Week last week. The week started on Monday with a virtual meeting where Edward Pietersz, Managing Director of Orco Bank from Curaçao and Sharon Fränkel-De Cuba – Managing Director of Aruba Bank from Aruba, praised all employees for their excellent work and commitment during 2021.

The employees then had their breakfast delivered to each office. The rest of the week is also dominated by various activities for the employees, such as a virtual bingo game, a personal treat, physical activities and feedback from the employees to each other and a scavenger hunt.

Thank-you

The management of Orco Bank and Aruba bank say that the appreciation week is intended to thank the employees for their commitment and effort to the organization.