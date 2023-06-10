Orco Bank Bonaire Supports Tourism at After 5 Happy Hour Event

KRALENDIJK- Orco Bank Bonaire recently participated in the Tourism After 5 Happy Hour event, held at their Bonaire branch on June 2nd.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for Orco Bank to engage with the tourism industry and connect with potential partners.

Abigail Paula, Interim Country Branch Manager thanked TCB director Miles Mercera for the invitation to be part of the event. “With a commitment to exceptional banking experiences and tailored solutions, Orco Bank remains dedicated to serving the needs of its customers in Bonaire and beyond”, said Paula.

