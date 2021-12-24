Orco Bank donates  Christmas Dinner to Fundashon Rosa di Sharon













The team of ORCO Bonaire, which organized the dinner for Rosa di Sharon

KRALENDIJK- ORCO Bank has donated a Christmas Dinner to Fundashon Rosa di Sharon in the week of December 13th, 2021.

Fundashon Rosa di Sharon’s goal is to create a safe environment and facilitate youngsters in their personal development to ensure they are well-prepared to form part of the community, just like all children in Bonaire.

This year Orco Bank changed its end-of-year concept. In past years Orco Bank handed out Christmas gifts to its business relations, however the bank decided to focus on groups at risk in the community, especially those in need. “Orco Bank is working hard to provide added value as part of the community of Bonaire”, according to the Bank in a statement sent out earlier this week.

Gifts

At least 60 people took part of the dinner in a great atmosphere awaiting Christmas. Orco Bank also handed out a Christmas gift to each of the youngsters of Fundashon Rosa di Sharon for the Holidays.