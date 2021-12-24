- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- ORCO Bank has donated a Christmas Dinner to Fundashon Rosa di Sharon in the week of December 13th, 2021.
Fundashon Rosa di Sharon’s goal is to create a safe environment and facilitate youngsters in their personal development to ensure they are well-prepared to form part of the community, just like all children in Bonaire.
This year Orco Bank changed its end-of-year concept. In past years Orco Bank handed out Christmas gifts to its business relations, however the bank decided to focus on groups at risk in the community, especially those in need. “Orco Bank is working hard to provide added value as part of the community of Bonaire”, according to the Bank in a statement sent out earlier this week.
Gifts
At least 60 people took part of the dinner in a great atmosphere awaiting Christmas. Orco Bank also handed out a Christmas gift to each of the youngsters of Fundashon Rosa di Sharon for the Holidays.
Also read:
- Holiday wishes Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
- Orco Bank donates Christmas Dinner to Fundashon Rosa di Sharon
- Statia’s Island Council again very critical of alleged lack of communication and information
- Saba suddenly no longer Covid-free with 6 active cases
- Fireworks permitted for year-end celebrations on Bonaire
- Team ABC Online Media wishes you Happy Holidays
- New proposed mooring policy
- KPCN conducts speed controls
- Medical referrals to Colombia remain possible despite new Covid-measures
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- Makana cancels Ferry Runs for 5th Consecutive Day
- MV-Niki will be executing Ferry Connection while Makana is being repaired
- Aruba, Curaçao and St.Maarten go back to ‘high risk’ on Thursday
- Selibon signs protocol with trade union about collective bargaining
- Government takes measures against aggressive dogs