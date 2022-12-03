4 december 2022 01:20 am

Orco Bank once again main sponsor of Ride for the Roses Bonaire 

The tickets for the event can be purchased online this year. Photo: ORCO Bank

KRALENDIJK- Last week, Ms. Désirée Alberto, Managing Director of Orco Bank, signed an agreement with Ride for the Roses Bonaire as main sponsor once more, for the upcoming Walk, Ride, Swim and Sail for the Roses in 2023. 

Jursi Marshall of Ride for the Roses Bonaire took the opportunity to announce that the next edition of the Walk, Ride, Swim and Sail for the Roses will be held on January 29th, 2023 in Kralendijk, Bonaire. 

Tickets

Participants can purchase their tickets online and pick up t-shirts at Orco Bank Bonaire on January 26th, 27th and 28th, 2023. More details to follow shortly. 


