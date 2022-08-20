Out-of-School Foundation Statia plan for new home

ORANJESTAD- Three foundations that run out of school programmes in Statia have been discussing a common vision for their highly anticipated new home.

Daughters Of The King Foundation (DOTK), Mega D Youth Foundation (MYF) and A+ Academic & Professional Training Centre (A+ APTC), along with representatives of the government of St. Eustatius, met recently to exchange ideas on the use of the new ‘out of school building’ scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The foundations, which will be the main users of the facility, explored various ways to ensure a smooth transition, create a positive and healthy environment and optimise use of the building. The after-school structure for youth aged 6 to 18, is expected to accommodate up to 300 young people.