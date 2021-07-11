Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- E petition to stop current archeological excavation by SECAR on St. Eustatius has already gathered well over 700 signatures so far.
Initiators Kenneth Cuvelay, Xiomara Balentina, George Berkel and Theresa Leslie are of the opinion that the excavations are carried out in a disrespectful manner and there is no involvement and input from archaeologists and scientists from the African diaspora.
They also feel the reasons for the archeological research is being conducted are questionable and easy to contradict. We suspect the government is trying to stimulate heritage tourism on the island.
Interested parties who agree to the petition can still sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/dutch-government-stop-the-excavations-at-st-eustatius-african-burial-ground?recruiter=6643075&recruited_by_id=35203c80-8f79-11e8-88f1-4548c7e7290c&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard
Also read:
- Over 700 people sign petition to stop Archeological Excavation St. Eustatius
- First Frontier Airlines Flight Arrives in St. Maarten
- Active Covid-cases Bonaire at seven on Sunday
- Work group wants to bring FNV union to BES-islands
- Again two new Positive Covid cases Bonaire
- Town-hall Meetings about New Traffic Ordinance Saba
- Vacancy Youth & Family Social Worker Saba
- Survey Spatial Development Plan Bonaire
- Playa Fòrn’i Kalki Accessible and Free to all Visitors
- 4 Active Cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Vacature Griffier Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Prevent Flooding
- Free Corona Test for not Fully Vaccinated Travelers
- Application for Vaccination Certificate for Travelers to Europe
- Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen visits Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba