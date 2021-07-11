11 July 2021 22:26 pm
Over 700 people sign petition to stop Archeological Excavation St. Eustatius

The excavations have archeologists excited, but many on the island are weary about the project. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- E petition to stop current archeological excavation by SECAR on St. Eustatius has already gathered well over 700 signatures so far.

Initiators Kenneth Cuvelay, Xiomara Balentina, George Berkel and Theresa Leslie are of the opinion that the excavations are carried out in a disrespectful manner and there is no involvement and input from archaeologists and scientists from the African diaspora.

They also feel the reasons for the archeological research is being conducted are questionable and easy to contradict. We suspect the government is trying to stimulate heritage tourism on the island.

Interested parties who agree to the petition can still sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/dutch-government-stop-the-excavations-at-st-eustatius-african-burial-ground?recruiter=6643075&recruited_by_id=35203c80-8f79-11e8-88f1-4548c7e7290c&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard

