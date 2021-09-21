Panama’s Toucumen Airport is improving facilities

- 1Share
Toucumén, Panamá- The administration of the Tocumen International Airport says progress has been made with maintenance work done at Terminal 1 of the airport, which includes changing ceilings, air conditioning systems and maintenance of green areas.
The purpose of the renovation is an increased security and a better service quality in the older part of the airport, now called Terminal 1. Among the works currently being carried out is the demolition, reconstruction, supply and installation of the in the entire area that comprises the North Pier.
Investment
Airport Management says that despite the strong economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, an investment is made to the tuen of 695 thousand dollars, generating more than 40 direct jobs, and contributing to the reactivation of the country’s economy.
