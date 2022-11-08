Panel Discussion held in St. Maarten about Domestic Violence

PHILIPSBURG – Last week Monday the Department of Communication (DCOMM) in St. Maarten held a four-member panel discussion on Domestic Violence at the Government Administration Building, Conference room 1.

In attendance were Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, members from the different agencies of the Ministry of Justice, along with civil servants from other relevant departments, totalling 10 persons, who were invited as audience members to observe and inquire about the panellists’ information and experience on the topic.

Minister Richardson gave the closing remarks, and commended the audience, the MCs, DCOMM, and the panelists, whom she urged to further speak on the issue and to continue their efforts to stop domestic violence. “This issue is a year-round issue, not just for the month of November. There is no one tool that could solve this matter but continued efforts. We seek community-wide support against domestic violence to report and address these DV matters,” she stated.

The moderators were Ramona Riley and Christian Grannum, who introduced the panelists: Alston Lourens, Collin Hylton, Jamal Cummins, and Lenworth Wilson.

Student Intern

The Department of Communication was assisted by student intern Anuskia Van Samson studying at Breda University of Applied Sciences, where she majors in Creative Business.

The panel discussion will be aired on November 25 throughout DCOMM mediums. Stay tuned.