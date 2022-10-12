Paradise FM transmits from Bonaire during Regatta week

KRALENDIJK- Last week the Curaçao radio station Paradise FM broadcast live from Bonaire during the Regattaweek.

Paradise FM was invited by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) to come to Bonaire and showcase some of our activities and events on the island through their transmitter to inspire future travelers from the region. TCB has shared all the updates on what’s new on the island such as new boutique hotels, restaurants, activities and more.

Paradise FM on 103.1 FM is located on Curaçao and broadcasts various programs every day.

Thank-you

TCB would like to say a big thank you to all the people and companies who have worked with the Paradise FM team and made their visit a great success.

A special thank you goes out to the sponsors who provided their services and their time to the Paradise FM team: Delfins Beach Resort, Sorobon Beach Resort, Ocean Oasis and Enterprise Rent-a-car Bonaire.