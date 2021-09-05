Part of Youth Soccer Team tests positive after return from Dominican Republic













The U14 youth soccer team upon arrival from the Dominican Republic last week. Photo: TCB

Kralendijk- Some of the U14 Youth Soccer champions have tested positive on their return from the Dominican Republic. The positive test result was found on the mandatory test on fifth day after arrival, which is in place for travelers arriving from so called ‘very high risk’ countries.

The Public Health Department is working on the source and contact tracing. The Department only calls on people who had contact with the football players and who experience covid-related symptoms to call 0800 0800 for a test appointment. At the moment there are no indications of further spread.

Federashon Futbòl Boneriano, FFB, has canceled the selection’s championship celebration for the time being, just to be on the safe side. This is done to minimize the risk of spreading. Infections on Bonaire have shot up in recent days with over 25 new cases.

Clusters

According to official information from Bonaire Government, the current flare up is due to three clusters. Two clusters are in schools, where two classes have been quarantined as part of preventative measures. The third cluster is the around the young soccer players.