Participants long COVID study happy to have been heard

Kralendijk – Participants participating in the long COVID study are happy that they could tell what complaints they had after being infected with COVID-19. Long COVID refers to complaints that people have long after they have had COVID-19. It concerns complaints such as fatigue, shortness of breath and problems concentrating.

The research was done by the Public Health Department to find out how many people on Bonaire still have complaints long after infection. The department expects to have the first results of the study in February 2022. From November 15 to December 3, more than 500 citizens on Bonaire were questioned about the complaints they had.

Participate

Citizens who still want to participate in the study can register. They can call the toll-free number 0800 0800 until 31 December 2021. Then they get a link with the questions they can answer.

For the study, citizens with and citizens without complaints were interviewed. A team of 30 temporary employees asked the interviewees questions.

RIVM

All information is sent to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, RIVM. The names of the interviewees are not included. When the results are published, the names will not be mentioned in them either. The Department of Public Health is pleased that many people took part in the study. It is important for the department to have an idea of ​​the complaints that people have for a long time to be infected. And what concerns or wishes these citizens have.