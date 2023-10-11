Participants of the Agri Business Academy receive certificates

KRALENDIJK – Last week, certificates were awarded to 11 out of the 13 participants who successfully completed the inaugural ‘Agri Business Academy’ (ABA) program, an initiative by Qredits Bonaire and the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB).

Future entrepreneurs received their certificates after completing a 13-week program. The ‘Agri Business Academy’ provided valuable lessons and workshops on entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector, including shaping a mission and vision, market analysis, marketing strategies, and financial planning. The program aims to promote successful entrepreneurship in Bonaire’s agricultural sector and contribute to sustainable economic development.

Challenges

Commissioner Jolinda Craane of Economy & Tourism encouraged the participants to persevere and address the practical challenges of entrepreneurship.