Parties sign Letter of Intent regarding Affordable Housing for vulnerable groups

KRALENDIJK- On Friday afternoon, sixteen chain partners and stakeholders signed the declaration of intent for Housing Vulnerable target groups.

The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), in collaboration with Fundashon Cas Boneriano (FCB), organized the workshop Housing vulnerable target groups last week. The aim of this workshop was to achieve structural cooperation to help four vulnerable target groups, ex-prisoners, victims of domestic violence, clients with psychiatric problems and vulnerable students in the field of housing, care and guidance, work and income, education. and a social support network.

It is known how dire the need for social housing on Bonaire is. The most vulnerable groups in society, such as the four target groups selected for this workshop, are hit extra hard by this housing shortage.

Perspective

“We are convinced that with this cooperation from all parties we will be able to structurally and sustainably transform the future prospects of our vulnerable groups from hopeless and underprivileged to promising and full of potential,” said deputy den Heyer about the result achieved.