Passengers from Bonaire do not need a PCR test for travel via Curaçao













30 Shares

KRALENDIJK- Since October 18, new rules apply for traveling to Curaçao. This is due to the fact that Bonaire is now classified as a ‘very high-risk country’. However, not all cases require a PCR or anti-gene test.

A letter from the aviation authority of Curaçao (CCAA) detailing the new rules contains so much information that many travelers no longer know what to take into account.

Leslie Laplace of Curaçao Civil Aviation Authorities (CCAA) on Monday afternoon confirmed to The BES Reporter that transit passengers who continue on the same day to another country, do not have to take a PCR test for traveling to Curaçao.

However, Laplace advises transit passengers to always check what the requirements apply at the final destination. “People may not have to take the test for Curaçao in that case, but it may still be a requirement in the country they are travelling to”, says Laplace.